America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Ai Weiwei’s Niece Annoyed He Tried To Pass Off Another Used Bicycle Sculpture As Birthday Present

SEE MORE: Entertainment
EntertainmentVol 56 Issue 36Ai WeiweiArt
Illustration for article titled Ai Weiwei’s Niece Annoyed He Tried To Pass Off Another Used Bicycle Sculpture As Birthday Present

CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND—Feigning surprise as she unwrapped the massive art installation, Ai Weiwei’s niece Zhang Jing was reportedly annoyed Friday that her uncle had again tried to pass off one of his massive used bicycle sculptures as a birthday present. “What the hell am I supposed to do with hundreds of bicycles welded together into a giant tower?” Zhang said to reporters, adding that she had smiled politely and told the renowned artist and activist his present was “very cool,” even though he had given her another, very similar sculpture last year. “It’s not like I can ride them around town with my friends. I can’t figure out how to take them apart, and in any case, they’re not even real, functioning bikes. If he’s as successful as everyone says, you’d think he could at least afford to buy me a brand-new bike that isn’t missing the handlebars and pedals.” At press time, Zhang had reportedly left the sculpture in her backyard next to the pile of 100 million handcrafted porcelain sunflower seeds she received from her uncle for Christmas.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Nation Could Really Use A Few Days Where It Isn’t Gripped By Something

God Selects Fall Interns

New Subway Promotion To Honor Subtember 11

Every Character In 19th-Century Novel Really Worked Up About Some Guy Wearing A Yellow Cravat To Church