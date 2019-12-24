Best TV Shows Of The Decade

The Great British Baking Show:

A revealing documentary series exploring the occult, esoteric British subculture of preparing food with dry heat, otherwise known as baking.

The Good Wife:

Originally titled Is This Wife Good Or Bad?, this incredible work of television eventually succumbed to focus groups, which demanded a less ambiguous narrative.

Black Mirror:

That part where the screen looks like it’s cracking made us jump in our seats every time.

Mad Men:

Even in the machismo-fueled world of 1960s advertising, the AMC drama managed to give us an incredible cast of strong female characters, including Miss Chiquita Banana, the Morton Salt Girl, and Aunt Jemima.

Louie:

The legacy of this acclaimed, massively influential comedy came to be overshadowed by the predatory real-life behavior of deputy audio engineer Ben Mikelonis.

Chernobyl:

The HBO miniseries earned plaudits for the bold choice to tell its story from the perspective of a mute, 800-ton uranium dioxide reactor.

Stranger Things:

This popular retro horror series still made the list despite a dip in quality in its first, second, and third seasons.

Ray Donovan:

Whatever this show was about, it absolutely dominated the decade’s city bus advertising.

