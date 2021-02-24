Career Timeline Of Daft Punk

The French electronic music duo Daft Punk announced their breakup after a massively influential 28-year run. The Onion looks back at the top moments of Daft Punk.



1987: Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter meet when they’re engineered in the same French robotics lab.

1995: Duo realizes that samples of many other songs may be edited together to form a new song.

1997: "Around The World" becomes accidental w orldwide hit after glitch causes first 30 seconds of song to loop for seven minutes.

1999: In a panic, the pair frantically relearn all their songs acoustically in case of Y2K.

2000: Bangalter forgets to take helmet off before shower.

2010: Fans forced to briefly care about Tron franchise.

2013: Success of "Get Lucky" indicates potential appetite for popular music songs about sex.

2018: The pair switch helmets to see if anyone notices.

The pair switch helmets to see if anyone notices. 2021: Operating system update 12.2.3 fails and resets Daft Punk upon relaunch.