America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
Infographic

Career Timeline Of Daft Punk

Illustration for article titled Career Timeline Of Daft Punk

The French electronic music duo Daft Punk announced their breakup after a massively influential 28-year run. The Onion looks back at the top moments of Daft Punk.

  • 1987: Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter meet when they’re engineered in the same French robotics lab.
  • 1995: Duo realizes that samples of many other songs may be edited together to form a new song.
  • 1997: “Around The World” becomes accidental worldwide hit after glitch causes first 30 seconds of song to loop for seven minutes.
  • 1999: In a panic, the pair frantically relearn all their songs acoustically in case of Y2K.
  • 2000: Bangalter forgets to take helmet off before shower.
  • 2010: Fans forced to briefly care about Tron franchise.
  • 2013: Success of “Get Lucky” indicates potential appetite for popular music songs about sex.
  • 2018: The pair switch helmets to see if anyone notices.
  • 2021: Operating system update 12.2.3 fails and resets Daft Punk upon relaunch.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter