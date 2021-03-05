Disney Announces Next Movie Will Feature Princess With Never-Before-Seen Ethnicity

BURBANK , CA—Taking a huge step toward adding more diversity to their films, Disney announced Friday that the company’s next movie would feature a princess with a never-before-seen ethnicity. “The film will tell the story of a young girl who grows up in the traditions of a storied culture no one in the world has ever heard of before,” said Disney CEO Bob Chapek, explaining that audiences will be introduced to this completely original ethnic group through the princess’s coming-of-age story living among a group of people sharing a common set of traditions unexplored until now. “The story itself will celebrate the music, art, and folklore of the princess’s ancestors, which we think everyone will find new and unfamiliar. This culture is so rare and unknown, in fact, that I promise you not one child will see themselves represented by this princess.” At press time, Disney reported the film and its line of merchandise had already grossed $350 million dollars worldwide.

