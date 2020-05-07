America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

‘Hey,’ Says Chloë Sevigny In Cool, Unaffected Greeting To Firstborn

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 18
Vol 56 Issue 18CelebritiesBabiesChloë Sevigny
Illustration for article titled ‘Hey,’ Says Chloë Sevigny In Cool, Unaffected Greeting To Firstborn

NEW YORK—In a manner sources described as “effortlessly chill,” actress Chloë Sevigny reportedly said “Hey” Thursday in a cool, unaffected greeting to her firstborn child. “Oh, hey, what’s up?” said Sevigny, addressing her newborn son for the first time with mild interest as she glanced around the room. “New here? Mmm. So you’re a baby? I was once a baby. I like your name. Well, I got to run. Later.” At press time, sources confirmed Sevigny was laughing boisterously at something clever her baby must have said. 

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Biden Campaign Considering Using The Internet To Attract Voters

Rich College Student Trying To Find Shabbiest Angle In Parents’ Penthouse To Zoom Into Class From

Stephen A. Smith: ‘I’ve Loved Ha-Seong Kim For Years, But He Will Simply Never Be The Player Jeong Choi Is’

Man Not Sure Why He Thought Most Psychologically Taxing Situation Of His Life Would Be The Thing To Make Him Productive