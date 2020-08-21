America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Ian McKellen Waiting In Line At Buckingham Palace Administrative Office To Get Knighthood Renewed Before It Expires

LONDON—Holding a manila folder full of the requisite paperwork, Sir Ian McKellen was reportedly waiting in line at a Buckingham Palace administrative office Friday in order to get his knighthood renewed before it expires. “Jesus, how long is this going to take?” said the acclaimed British actor, as he tried to kill time by playing games on his phone while standing several spots behind Sir Paul McCartney and Dame Judi Dench. “They better not lose my damn birth certificate again like they did in 2012, that was a fucking nightmare. God, can’t they get some more Beefeaters at the counter? I mean, I’ve been here for two hours already.” At press time, McKellen started yelling at Sir Anthony Hopkins, who was trying to cut the line.

