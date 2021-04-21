Kanye’s Response To Divorce Filing Blatantly Samples Kim Kardashian’s Petition

CODY, WY—Referring to the rapper and designer’s latest effort as derivative and lacking the spark present at the start of his career, critics slammed Kanye West for his divorce response Wednesday for blatantly sampling Kim Kardashian’s divorce petition. “Sure, he chopped up the part about spousal support, but you can see Kim’s fingerprints all over this thing,” said rap personality James Harnett, who noted West’s choice to “namecheck” the same children in his statement. “He lifted phrases word for word in that section about their irreconcilable differences. The only thing Ye’s bringing to the divorce paperwork is a rant about Christianity. That part where he goes “hmmmm” was probably written by Kid Cudi, but he’s not credited. I hope he at least cleared the sample with Kim because that could lead to even more legal troubles.” At press time, Harnett conceded that it was “pretty dope” when Kanye sampled Reba McEntire’s “Every Other Weekend” for the section on joint custody.

