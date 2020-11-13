America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Michelle Obama Fuming After Barack Also Titles New Memoir ‘Becoming’

SEE MORE: Michelle Obama
Michelle ObamaBarack ObamaBooksVol 56 Issue 45
Illustration for article titled Michelle Obama Fuming After Barack Also Titles New Memoir ‘Becoming’

WASHINGTON—Calling the discovery “unbelievable,” Michelle Obama was reportedly fuming Friday after learning Barack Obama had also titled his new memoir Becoming. “I know I don’t own a trademark on the word ‘becoming,’ but what the fuck, Barack?” said the former first lady, who was bewildered after coming across an advanced reading copy of her husband’s latest book hidden under a pile of clutter on his desk. “Was he going to tell me or was he just going to wait for me to see it at the store? He even has his chin on his hand, Jesus Christ. It’s not like he can claim ignorance on this one either because he read mine and assured me that he liked it. This is why he kept giving me all those suggestions like ‘you should call it Me, Myself, Michelle.’ That goddamn son of a bitch.” At press time, Michelle Obama was calling her husband’s cell phone after noticing a glowing blurb on the book jacket attributed to her that she had never written.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

‘So, Do You Play?’ Asks Girlfriend’s Little Brother, Gesturing Grandly To Ping-Pong Table

Supreme Court Strikes Down Obama’s Personal Health Insurance Policy

The Must-Have PS5 Launch Games

View To A Kilt