America's Finest News Source.
Subscribe
News in Brief

Movie Theaters Packed With Frenzied Crowds Trying To Catch Last-Minute Screening Of ‘Sonic’ Film Before Coronavirus Hits

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 10
Vol 56 Issue 10coronavirusSonic The HedgehogEntertainment
Illustration for article titled Movie Theaters Packed With Frenzied Crowds Trying To Catch Last-Minute Screening Of ‘Sonic’ Film Before Coronavirus Hits

SKOKIE, IL—In preparation for what could potentially be weeks of isolation ahead, movie theaters across the country were packed with frenzied crowds trying to catch a last-minute screening of Sonic The Hedgehog before Covid-19 hits their communities, sources confirmed Friday. “Oh Geez, the lines are so long—why didn’t I do this way earlier, like as soon as I first found out about coronavirus?” said local 36-year-old Brandon Flora, who was just one of thousands of anxious consumers across the country flocking to theaters to see the animated film about an anthropomorphic hedgehog while they still had time. “Ah, shit, I hope they have enough tickets. I was going to buy one online until I saw they were being jacked up to, like, $100. Thank God AMC is rationing them to four per person, but still, people are getting pretty aggressive. You don’t realize how important something like seeing the Sonic movie in theaters truly is until it’s almost taken away from you. I’d regret it forever if I didn’t see this on the big screen. Oh no, I should have asked my elderly neighbors if they needed a ride to go see Sonic.” At press time, a fight involving dozens of theater guests had broken out over the popcorn butter dispenser. 

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

James Harden Pledges 10 Million Dollar Bills To Keep Nation’s Strip Clubs Afloat During Pandemic

Smart, Qualified People Behind The Scenes Keeping America Safe: ‘We Don't Exist’

How U.S. Organizations Are Responding To The Coronavirus Outbreak

The Onion’s Guide To The 2020 Democratic Candidates