News in Brief

Nation Feels Like It Hasn’t Seen Justin Timberlake In Years

EntertainmentCelebritiesJustin TimberlakeVol 56 Issue 35


Where’s That Guy Been?’ Citizens Ask

Illustration for article titled Nation Feels Like It Hasn’t Seen Justin Timberlake In Years
LOS ANGELES—Responding to Justin Timberlake’s prolonged absence from the public stage, Americans across the nation expressed curiosity Monday about whatever happened to the once-popular singer-songwriter. “God, that guy was huge for a little bit, but I honestly couldn’t even tell you what he looks like any more,” said Los Angeles resident Tom Serota, noting that he was unable to recall a single appearance by the former star on recent magazines covers or late-night shows. “He did some movies, too, right? Man, poor guy must feel like a total has-been. But that’s just how fame works nowadays, I guess. You get a few minutes in the limelight and then, poof, you’re gone for good.” At press time, the U.S. populace wished Joey Fatone would just get out of their fucking faces.

