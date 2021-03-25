New Special Effects Technology Able To Age Young Actress Into Elderly 30-Year-Old

LOS ANGELES—Claiming it has pushed the boundaries of what is capable in filmmaking, Industrial Light & Magic unveiled Thursday a new special effects technology able to age a young actress into an elderly 30-year-old. “With this groundbreaking aging process, we can take a young ingenue and realistically transform her into a haggard old woman entering her third decade of life,” said ILM visual effects artist Melissa Eisenbach, explaining that the new technology used a combination of state-of-the art CGI and motion capture to alter a 24-year-old’s smooth, supple skin into a pruned crone of 30. “The effects are so good that it is almost impossible to even recognize the youth under the faint smile lines and developing crow’s feet. It creates the hideous ravages of a few extra years better than any practical effects ever could.” Eisenbach added that the new technology could revolutionize the industry by making it unnecessary to ever hire an actress over the age of 25 again.

