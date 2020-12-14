Our Annual Year: Best Of Entertainment

Advertisement
‘The Cowboy Thing Is Over,’ Says Lil Nas X Appearing On Red Carpet Dressed As 17th-Century Puritan Minister
Experts Unable To Determine Why Someone As Rich As Justin Bieber Even Needs To Believe In God Anymore
Lin-Manuel Miranda: ‘You People Are Giving Me Too Much Fucking Money’
Hollywood Legend Kirk Douglas Dead In Apparent Age Overdose
Nervous, Jeans-Wearing Charlize Theron Wishes Someone Had Told Her This Was Supposed To Be Formal Event
‘You’re Allowed To Be Naked Sometimes, But Not Other Times,’ Says Brad Pitt In Baffling Oscars Acceptance Speech
Western Culture Ends
73-Year-Old Billie Eilish Breaks Silence To Discuss Ravages Of Fame In Interview From Hermetically Sealed Mansion
Movie Theaters Packed With Frenzied Crowds Trying To Catch Last-Minute Screening Of ‘Sonic’ Film Before Coronavirus Hits
Netflix Algorithm Suggests Viewer Who Enjoyed ‘Ozark’ Will Like Pretty Much Anything
‘You’ve Served Me Well, But This Has Gone Too Far,’ Says Oprah Loading Shotgun After Watching Dr. Oz, Dr. Phil Fox News Appearances
‘Hey,’ Says Chloë Sevigny In Cool, Unaffected Greeting To Firstborn
Drake Fans Accuse Kenny Chesney Of Manipulating Billboard Charts By Putting Effort Into Album
Economist Has Great Idea For Sitcom Where Keynesian And Friedmanite Have To Live Together
Will Smith Reveals Extramarital Relationship With Younger ‘Gemini Man’ Co-Star
Kanye Forced To Sleep In Separate Hyperbaric Chamber After Kim Kicks Him Out Of Geodesic Dome
Ellen: ‘I Never Intended To Make Staff Feel Unsafe By Wearing A Bloodied Ram Skull And Stalking Them With A Hatchet’
Fans Stunned After Adele Shares Photo Of Her Newly Molted Body
Conservative Conspiracy Theorist Outraged After Stumbling Upon Entire Netflix Section Dedicated To Kids
Bob Dylan Not Exactly Rising To Occasion As Far As Current Protest Music Goes
