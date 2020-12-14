Our Annual Year: Best Of Entertainment

SEE MORE:

SEE MORE: Our Annual Year 2020

Advertisement

2 / 22 ‘The Cowboy Thing Is Over,’ Says Lil Nas X Appearing On Red Carpet Dressed As 17th-Century Puritan Minister List slides ‘The Cowboy Thing Is Over,’ Says Lil Nas X Appearing On Red Carpet Dressed As 17th-Century Puritan Minister Advertisement

3 / 22 Experts Unable To Determine Why Someone As Rich As Justin Bieber Even Needs To Believe In God Anymore List slides Experts Unable To Determine Why Someone As Rich As Justin Bieber Even Needs To Believe In God Anymore Full story. Advertisement

4 / 22 Lin-Manuel Miranda: ‘You People Are Giving Me Too Much Fucking Money’ List slides Lin-Manuel Miranda: ‘You People Are Giving Me Too Much Fucking Money’ Full story. Advertisement

5 / 22 Hollywood Legend Kirk Douglas Dead In Apparent Age Overdose List slides Hollywood Legend Kirk Douglas Dead In Apparent Age Overdose Advertisement

6 / 22 Nervous, Jeans-Wearing Charlize Theron Wishes Someone Had Told Her This Was Supposed To Be Formal Event List slides Nervous, Jeans-Wearing Charlize Theron Wishes Someone Had Told Her This Was Supposed To Be Formal Event Full story. Advertisement

7 / 22 ‘You’re Allowed To Be Naked Sometimes, But Not Other Times,’ Says Brad Pitt In Baffling Oscars Acceptance Speech List slides ‘You’re Allowed To Be Naked Sometimes, But Not Other Times,’ Says Brad Pitt In Baffling Oscars Acceptance Speech Full story. Advertisement

8 / 22 Western Culture Ends List slides Western Culture Ends Advertisement

9 / 22 73-Year-Old Billie Eilish Breaks Silence To Discuss Ravages Of Fame In Interview From Hermetically Sealed Mansion List slides 73-Year-Old Billie Eilish Breaks Silence To Discuss Ravages Of Fame In Interview From Hermetically Sealed Mansion Full story. Advertisement

10 / 22 Movie Theaters Packed With Frenzied Crowds Trying To Catch Last-Minute Screening Of ‘Sonic’ Film Before Coronavirus Hits List slides Movie Theaters Packed With Frenzied Crowds Trying To Catch Last-Minute Screening Of ‘Sonic’ Film Before Coronavirus Hits Full story. Advertisement

11 / 22 Netflix Algorithm Suggests Viewer Who Enjoyed ‘Ozark’ Will Like Pretty Much Anything List slides Netflix Algorithm Suggests Viewer Who Enjoyed ‘Ozark’ Will Like Pretty Much Anything Full story. Advertisement

12 / 22 ‘You’ve Served Me Well, But This Has Gone Too Far,’ Says Oprah Loading Shotgun After Watching Dr. Oz, Dr. Phil Fox News Appearances List slides ‘You’ve Served Me Well, But This Has Gone Too Far,’ Says Oprah Loading Shotgun After Watching Dr. Oz, Dr. Phil Fox News Appearances Full story. Advertisement

13 / 22 ‘Hey,’ Says Chloë Sevigny In Cool, Unaffected Greeting To Firstborn List slides ‘Hey,’ Says Chloë Sevigny In Cool, Unaffected Greeting To Firstborn Full story. Advertisement

14 / 22 Drake Fans Accuse Kenny Chesney Of Manipulating Billboard Charts By Putting Effort Into Album List slides Drake Fans Accuse Kenny Chesney Of Manipulating Billboard Charts By Putting Effort Into Album Full story. Advertisement

15 / 22 Economist Has Great Idea For Sitcom Where Keynesian And Friedmanite Have To Live Together List slides Economist Has Great Idea For Sitcom Where Keynesian And Friedmanite Have To Live Together Full story. Advertisement

16 / 22 Will Smith Reveals Extramarital Relationship With Younger ‘Gemini Man’ Co-Star List slides Will Smith Reveals Extramarital Relationship With Younger ‘Gemini Man’ Co-Star Full story. Advertisement

17 / 22 Kanye Forced To Sleep In Separate Hyperbaric Chamber After Kim Kicks Him Out Of Geodesic Dome List slides Kanye Forced To Sleep In Separate Hyperbaric Chamber After Kim Kicks Him Out Of Geodesic Dome Advertisement

18 / 22 Ellen: ‘I Never Intended To Make Staff Feel Unsafe By Wearing A Bloodied Ram Skull And Stalking Them With A Hatchet’ List slides Ellen: ‘I Never Intended To Make Staff Feel Unsafe By Wearing A Bloodied Ram Skull And Stalking Them With A Hatchet’ Full story. Advertisement

19 / 22 Fans Stunned After Adele Shares Photo Of Her Newly Molted Body List slides Fans Stunned After Adele Shares Photo Of Her Newly Molted Body Full story. Advertisement

20 / 22 Conservative Conspiracy Theorist Outraged After Stumbling Upon Entire Netflix Section Dedicated To Kids List slides Conservative Conspiracy Theorist Outraged After Stumbling Upon Entire Netflix Section Dedicated To Kids Full story. Advertisement