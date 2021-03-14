Recording Academy Reminds Nominees You Can Crank Little Arm On Statue To Hear Supertramp’s ‘Breakfast In America’

SANTA MONICA, CA—Pointing out the often- overlooked feature of the awards, the Recording Academy reminded nominees Sunday that they can crank the little arm on the statue to hear Supertramp’s Breakfast In America. “While it’s certainly not the most exciting thing about winning a G rammy, the gilded gramophone playing all 10 tracks of Supertramp’s 1979 award-winning album is a fun little addition we don’t want anyone to miss out on,” said interim president of the Recording Academy Harvey Mason Jr., instructing potential winners to turn the handle to enjoy the album’s upbeat pop hits like “The Logical Song” and “Goodbye Stranger.” “Even though the sound isn’t great quality, it’s still a neat interactive bonus that gives everyone something extra to look forward to when they win. So, if you decide to give it a whirl, I suggest trying to turn the crank at a smooth 75 beats per minute for ultimate effect.” At press time, Mason interrupted the award show to ask recent recipients to stop playing their statuettes during the broadcast.

