Shy Brothers In Affluent Suburb Already Feeling Pressure To Become Auteur Filmmakers

DOVER, MA—Confessing that they’d been destined to become show- business darlings since they were born into a wealthy family, shy brothers Mark and Anthony Weber told reporters Tuesday they were already feeling pressure to become auteur filmmakers. “Growing up as introverted, soft-spoken siblings with a keen eye for minutiae in an affluent suburb, there’s a certain expectation that you’re going to grow up, get BFAs from Tisch, and then win a G rand J ury P rize at Sundance,” said Mark, adding that people often assumed the brothers had used their elementary school years to brainstorm the funny-yet-disturbing arthouse classic that would catapult them to mainstream fame. “Yes, we’re eccentric and spend our days running around with cameras filming vignettes featuring our parents, but we don’t even know which one of us is going to be the writer or the director yet. Between figuring out our writing process, our vibe, and the well-connected Hollywood family friend that will pluck us from obscurity, there’s just so much to figure out before we have to create our own Uncut Gems and send it to festivals by the time we turn 18.” Mark added that the pressure to become an auteur filmmaker had only been exacerbated by the fact that their cousin had recently been accepted into the Berklee College of Music and preemptively offered to score their first short.

