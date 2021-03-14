LOS ANGELES—Hastily improvising a new set list just minutes before the live broadcast, Taylor Swift was forced to perform songs in the public domain at Sunday’s Grammy Awards after losing the rights to her albums again. “Most Swifties were expecting to see her perform ‘Cardigan,’ but Taylor decided to show her naughty side with ‘Baa Baa Black Sheep’ instead,” said fan club moderator Tatyana Webb, explaining that another contract dispute with Scooter Braun could be behind the pop star’s decision to forgo songs from Evermore and Folklore in favor of stripped-down public domain standards such as “Hot Crossed Buns” and “A-Tisket A-Tasket”. “She started out a little slow and then transitioned into full-fledged, up-tempo numbers like ‘Everybody Loves My Baby’. And she brought so much passion into the 1892 number ‘Daddy Wouldn’t Buy Me A Bow-Wow’. Go off, queen.” At press time, Swift fans and tabloid journalists were speculating if her performance of “Yankee Doodle Boy” alluded to a romance with native New Yorker Timoth é e Chalamet.