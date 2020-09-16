The Onion’s 2020 Emmy Predictions

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, virtually hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will honor a combination of good and bad things that were on television from the past year. Here are The Onion’s predictions for this year’s winners.



Advertisement

Ozark (Outstanding Drama Series):

Netflix has never won an Outstanding Drama Emmy, and we have a soft spot for an underdog.



Advertisement

The Good Place (Outstanding Comedy Series):

This one was good because new stuff kept happening, which is an especially outstanding thing for a TV show to do.



Advertisement

Meryl Streep (Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series):

Streep’s ability to seamlessly transition from being nominated for Oscars to being nominated for Emmys deserves the prize.



Advertisement

Steve Carell (Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series):

He went to the trouble of growing a beard for The Morning Show, so that’s got to be worth something.



Advertisement

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special):

Director Stan Latham masterfully kept the camera on Dave Chappelle throughout the special, an artistic choice that makes the bold statement “this is who this special is about.”



Advertisement

Cecily Strong (Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series):

It would mean so much to her mom.



Abstract: The Art Of Design (Outstanding Main Title Design):

Yeah, no shit they’re giving the title design award to the show about design. Seriously, how is this even fair?

Advertisement

Ted Danson (Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series):

Danson’s 17 career Emmy nominations have critics and fans alike agreeing he’s coming off as pretty desperate at this point.

Advertisement

The Voice (Outstanding Competition Program):

Currently in its 19th season, the singing competition series continues to dominate Blake Shelton’s IMDb page.



Advertisement

Michael Douglas (Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series):

Honestly, it’s really unfair to pit mere TV actors against a bona fide movie star.

