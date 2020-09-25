The Onion’s Guide To Streaming Services

Streaming services have proliferated in recent years as content-watching habits change, and it can be hard to choose from all the options. To help, The Onion has compiled a guide to the various content streaming services.



Hulu: The best place to access shows that aren’t on Netflix.



Sling: Same shows as cable but over spotty internet you buy from your cable provider.



Shudder: Horror-themed streaming service that allows users to experience the nightmare of scrolling for hours and hours without ever finding a recognizable title.



Netflix: Hosts a vast library of email accounts people fabricated to score free 30-day trials.



Amazon Prime: Has Guarding Tess right now.



Quibi: Your own streaming service, for the low price of about $300 million.



YouTube Premium: Offers a wide array of exclusive, ad-free right-wing radicalization videos.



Peacock: If you love birdwatching, prepare to be very, very disappointed by the content Peacock has to offer.



Mubi: A collection of arthouse and independent films to play on mute at warehouse parties.



Disney+: Eventually there will just be this one.

