The Onion’s Guide To The 2020 Oscars: Best Actresses

Slideshow

The Onion’s Guide To The 2020 Oscars: Best Actresses

SEE MORE: Oscars

Scarlett Johansson

Notable Roles: Convincingly portraying a loving partner to Colin Jost

Career Lowlight: Getting all her on-camera scenes cut in Her

Dream Role: Genghis Khan

Advertisement

Saoirse Ronan

Age: Getting up there

Favorite Irish Saying: “Welcome to Bennigan’s!”

Career Dream: To become first actor to play a precocious 70-something

Advertisement

Charlize Theron

Country of Origin: White Africa

Real Name: Charles Entertainment Cheese

Biggest Career Disappointment: Order mixup led her to receiving a triangle on the Hollywood Walk of Fame instead of a star

Advertisement

Renée Zellweger

Fun Fact: Her titular character Bridget Jones inspired a group called the People’s Temple Agricultural Project to establish a South American settlement where they laughed about the foibles of modern dating and eventually committed mass suicide

Looks More Like A: Lizzie or Maggie

Relevancy: 1/128 of what it was in 2001

Advertisement

Cynthia Erivo

Stance On Slavery: Staunchly opposes it in most forms

Dedication to the Craft: Wakes up at 4 a.m. every morning to watch a movie

Expected Acceptance Speech: How existential ethnography can change the shape of Jewish studies research

Advertisement

More from Entertainment

Hollywood Legend Kirk Douglas Dead In Apparent Age Overdose

The Onion’s Guide To The 2020 Oscars: Best Actors

Lin-Manuel Miranda: ‘You People Are Giving Me Too Much Fucking Money’

The Onion’s Guide To The 2020 Oscars: Best Directors