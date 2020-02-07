The Onion’s Guide To The 2020 Oscars: Best Actresses

Scarlett Johansson
Notable Roles: Convincingly portraying a loving partner to Colin Jost
Career Lowlight: Getting all her on-camera scenes cut in Her
Dream Role: Genghis Khan
Notable Roles: Convincingly portraying a loving partner to Colin Jost
Career Lowlight: Getting all her on-camera scenes cut in Her
Dream Role: Genghis Khan
Age: Getting up there
Favorite Irish Saying: “Welcome to Bennigan’s!”
Career Dream: To become first actor to play a precocious 70-something
Country of Origin: White Africa
Real Name: Charles Entertainment Cheese
Biggest Career Disappointment: Order mixup led her to receiving a triangle on the Hollywood Walk of Fame instead of a star
Fun Fact: Her titular character Bridget Jones inspired a group called the People’s Temple Agricultural Project to establish a South American settlement where they laughed about the foibles of modern dating and eventually committed mass suicide
Looks More Like A: Lizzie or Maggie
Relevancy: 1/128 of what it was in 2001
Stance On Slavery: Staunchly opposes it in most forms
Dedication to the Craft: Wakes up at 4 a.m. every morning to watch a movie
Expected Acceptance Speech: How existential ethnography can change the shape of Jewish studies research