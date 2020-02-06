The Onion’s Guide To The 2020 Oscars: Best Pictures

‘Little Women’

Synopsis: Four sisters wonder if they can have it all while simultaneously juggling expectations of womanhood in both the 1860s and 2019



Defining Line: “A woman can do anything a man can! She can milk cows or contract syphilis, or even toil in the fields until she dies at the age of 25!”



Prospects: Would have fared better had it used the star power of Meryl Streep in its lead as 15-year-old Jo March

