The Onion’s Guide To The 2021 Oscars

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Director

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Picture

The Father

Judas And The Black Messiah

Sound Of Metal

40 / 41 The Trial Of The Chicago 7 List slides

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Synopsis: Aaron Sorkin tells the incredible story of what Aaron Sorkin decided happened in 1968 Chicago

Aaron Sorkin tells the incredible story of what Aaron Sorkin decided happened in 1968 Chicago Defining Line: “The Chicago 7, Unite!”

“The Chicago 7, Unite!” Prospects: Sure