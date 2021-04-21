The Onion’s Guide To The 2021 Oscars: Best Supporting Actress

The Onion’s Guide To The 2021 Oscars: Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova
Maria Bakalova

  • Career Beginnings: Yet another Hollywood actress churned out by the talent farm that is the Bulgarian film industry
  • Acting style: Slavic
  • Real Age: 11
Glenn Close

  • Hey, Mama Mia!: That’s Meryl Streep
  • Number Of Days She’s Continued Speaking In Appalachian Accent After Film Wrapped Up Shooting: 427
  • Best Known For: Movies
Olivia Colman

  • Controversy: Continues to win American acting awards as if tens of thousands didn’t perish in the Revolutionary War to stop the British from taking our trophies
  • Signature Move: Smiling gawkily, looking slightly surprised in an innocent way, becoming increasingly stern, and then shouting
  • Career High: Being here with you in this slideshow
Amanda Seyfried

  • Preparation For The Role: Underwent a painful, experimental surgery to swap her eyeballs with those of a dog
  • Natural Hair Color: None of your fucking business you misogynistic piece of shit
  • Expected Acceptance Speech Topic: Nothing, as she plans to stare at the audience, making disconcerting eye contact with each one of them, before leaving the stage 3 minutes later.
Youn Yuh-Jung

  • First Role: This, as far as you know, you uncultured moron
  • Oscar Ceremony Goals: Get Gary Oldman’s number
  • Advice To Aspiring Actors: “Kiss the ring, motherfuckers.”
