‘The Sims’ Turns 20

Life-simulation video game The Sims debuted on February 4, 2000, becoming one of the bestselling series of all time. The Onion looks back on important moments in The Sims history as it celebrates its 20th anniversary.

450,000 BC:

A giant sloth steps on a caterpillar and sets highly specific events in motion that lead to development of The Sims 452,000 years later.



1991:

After losing his house in a fire, Will Wright comes up with the idea for The Sims while wishing he had a guilt-free way to inflict the pain he felt on someone else.



2000:

The Sims’ release introduces players to second place they can battle crippling depression.

2001:

Sims enjoy an uneventful, cool September day.

2002:

Daniel showed you his Sims having sex and then you couldn’t go to his house after school anymore.

2003:

Property values in SimCity crash after increased white flight.

2004:

Existence of “motherlode” cheat code gives entire generation unrealistic expectations of how affordable it is to furnish entire house.

2012:

The Sims FreePlay mobile game ensures millions of players never without EA tracking services.

2014:

The Sims 4 debuts and is, you know, fine.

2019:

Derek Paulson of Manchester, NH tearfully ends his Sims’ marriage to reflect real life.