The Top 10 Prevented Nip Slips

Slideshow

The Top 10 Prevented Nip Slips

SEE MORE: Unsponsored
UnsponsoredSlideshowVol 56 Issue 18
Illustration for article titled The Top 10 Prevented Nip Slips

Actress Jennifer Lawrence is wearing a dress in this shot, but if she wasn’t then it would be a MAJOR nip slip!

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled The Top 10 Prevented Nip Slips

Good thing Jennifer Aniston’s under and outer garments thwarted a pesky nip from popping out!

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled The Top 10 Prevented Nip Slips

Paul Reiser’s body was blocking a Helen Hunt nip slip during this 1996 promotional photoshoot for Mad About You.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled The Top 10 Prevented Nip Slips

Here’s a really zoomed-in photo of Eva Longoria’s dress, but, nope, not quite any nipples in sight here.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled The Top 10 Prevented Nip Slips

Worcester, MA paralegal Jennifer Akin just dodged a nip slip of epic proportions!

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled The Top 10 Prevented Nip Slips

Whoever lives here should be glad they stayed home today!

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled The Top 10 Prevented Nip Slips

TV legend Alan Alda was careful to wear a suit and tie during his walk down the red carpet, preventing the world from seeing those nips!

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled The Top 10 Prevented Nip Slips

We almost photoshopped nipples on this tree, but then decided not to.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled The Top 10 Prevented Nip Slips

Over 1.3 billion nip slips here, but fortunately none of them visible from space.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled The Top 10 Prevented Nip Slips

Not a nip slip to be found!

Advertisement

More from The Onion

Facebook Cracking Down On Misinformation By Warning Users Who Share Links From Facebook

Scientists: ‘Look, One-Third Of The Human Race Has To Die For Civilization To Be Sustainable, So How Do We Want To Do This?’

Invasive ‘Murder Hornets’ Confirmed In U.S.

Pathetic Man Cries When He’s Upset Rather Than Screaming At 3-Year-Old Son To Shut The Fuck Up