Timeline Of Britney Spears’ Career

The release of Framing Britney Spears, a documentary about the music icon’s experience in a conservatorship, has caused many to reexamine her career and its coverage by the media. The Onion looks at key moments in Britney Spears’ career.



1981: Lynne and Jamie Spears welcome 8-pound, 11-ounce jackpot.

1984: 3-year-old Britney tries to make up for all those wasted years by enrolling in dance classes.

1993: Savvy Disney executives agree this 11-year-old will grow up to be hot.

1999: Spears' first single, "I'm A Sexual Sexual Baby Come Be Violent With Me," debuts at the top of the charts.

2001 : Nation aroused for the first time ever by a Pepsi commercial.

2003: 45-year-old Madonna finally receives her first kiss.

2006: Spears chastised by media for completing one full night of restful sleep.

2007: In a move often associated with her complete and total mental collapse, Spears got a haircut.

2008: Conservatorship formed to help provide structure and organization for people leeching off her.

Conservatorship formed to help provide structure and organization for people leeching off her. 2021: Journalists and comedians who relentlessly exploited Spears at her most vulnerable given chance to step back into limelight.