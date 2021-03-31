Top Entertainment News: March

Top Entertainment News: March

The biggest news in entertainment–March 2021.

Kings Of Leon To Release New Album As NFT After Vinyl Physically Rejects Attempted Pressing

Disney Announces Next Movie Will Feature Princess With Never-Before-Seen Ethnicity

Obama Claims Hulu Execs Killed In Drone Strike Represented Direct Threat To Netflix’s Interests

Matt Damon Lowers Cameo Fee To $15 In Hopes Of Getting More Hits

Celebrities Discuss Their Most Difficult Acting Roles

Recording Academy Reminds Nominees You Can Crank Little Arm On Statue To Hear Supertramp’s ‘Breakfast In America’

Taylor Swift Forced To Perform Songs In Public Domain At Grammys After Losing Rights To Albums Again

Sighing Janitor Once Again Called In To Mop Up Puddle Of Megan Thee Stallion Pussy Juice

Zack Snyder Remains Optimistic New ‘Justice League’ Cut Will Be Complete By Time First Viewers Finally Reach Act 3

Warner Brothers Releases Extended Snyder-Cut ‘Justice League’ Poster

New Special Effects Technology Able To Age Young Actress Into Elderly 30-Year-Old

