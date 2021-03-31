Top Entertainment News: March

The biggest news in entertainment–March 2021.
The biggest news in entertainment–March 2021.
Advertisement
2 / 13
Kings Of Leon To Release New Album As NFT After Vinyl Physically Rejects Attempted Pressing
Kings Of Leon To Release New Album As NFT After Vinyl Physically Rejects Attempted Pressing
Advertisement
3 / 13
Disney Announces Next Movie Will Feature Princess With Never-Before-Seen Ethnicity
Disney Announces Next Movie Will Feature Princess With Never-Before-Seen Ethnicity
Advertisement
4 / 13
Obama Claims Hulu Execs Killed In Drone Strike Represented Direct Threat To Netflix’s Interests
Obama Claims Hulu Execs Killed In Drone Strike Represented Direct Threat To Netflix’s Interests
Advertisement
5 / 13
Matt Damon Lowers Cameo Fee To $15 In Hopes Of Getting More Hits
Matt Damon Lowers Cameo Fee To $15 In Hopes Of Getting More Hits
Advertisement
6 / 13
Celebrities Discuss Their Most Difficult Acting Roles
Celebrities Discuss Their Most Difficult Acting Roles
Advertisement
7 / 13
Recording Academy Reminds Nominees You Can Crank Little Arm On Statue To Hear Supertramp’s ‘Breakfast In America’
Recording Academy Reminds Nominees You Can Crank Little Arm On Statue To Hear Supertramp’s ‘Breakfast In America’
Advertisement
8 / 13
Taylor Swift Forced To Perform Songs In Public Domain At Grammys After Losing Rights To Albums Again
Taylor Swift Forced To Perform Songs In Public Domain At Grammys After Losing Rights To Albums Again
Advertisement
9 / 13
Sighing Janitor Once Again Called In To Mop Up Puddle Of Megan Thee Stallion Pussy Juice
Sighing Janitor Once Again Called In To Mop Up Puddle Of Megan Thee Stallion Pussy Juice
Advertisement
10 / 13
Zack Snyder Remains Optimistic New ‘Justice League’ Cut Will Be Complete By Time First Viewers Finally Reach Act 3
Zack Snyder Remains Optimistic New ‘Justice League’ Cut Will Be Complete By Time First Viewers Finally Reach Act 3
Advertisement
11 / 13
Warner Brothers Releases Extended Snyder-Cut ‘Justice League’ Poster
Warner Brothers Releases Extended Snyder-Cut ‘Justice League’ Poster
Advertisement
12 / 13
New Special Effects Technology Able To Age Young Actress Into Elderly 30-Year-Old
New Special Effects Technology Able To Age Young Actress Into Elderly 30-Year-Old
Advertisement
13 / 13
All slides
- Top Entertainment News: March
- Kings Of Leon To Release New Album As NFT After Vinyl Physically Rejects Attempted Pressing
- Disney Announces Next Movie Will Feature Princess With Never-Before-Seen Ethnicity
- Obama Claims Hulu Execs Killed In Drone Strike Represented Direct Threat To Netflix’s Interests
- Matt Damon Lowers Cameo Fee To $15 In Hopes Of Getting More Hits
- Celebrities Discuss Their Most Difficult Acting Roles
- Recording Academy Reminds Nominees You Can Crank Little Arm On Statue To Hear Supertramp’s ‘Breakfast In America’
- Taylor Swift Forced To Perform Songs In Public Domain At Grammys After Losing Rights To Albums Again
- Sighing Janitor Once Again Called In To Mop Up Puddle Of Megan Thee Stallion Pussy Juice
- Zack Snyder Remains Optimistic New ‘Justice League’ Cut Will Be Complete By Time First Viewers Finally Reach Act 3
- Warner Brothers Releases Extended Snyder-Cut ‘Justice League’ Poster
- New Special Effects Technology Able To Age Young Actress Into Elderly 30-Year-Old