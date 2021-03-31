Top Entertainment News: March

The biggest news in entertainment–March 2021.

2 / 13 Kings Of Leon To Release New Album As NFT After Vinyl Physically Rejects Attempted Pressing

3 / 13 Disney Announces Next Movie Will Feature Princess With Never-Before-Seen Ethnicity

4 / 13 Obama Claims Hulu Execs Killed In Drone Strike Represented Direct Threat To Netflix's Interests

5 / 13 Matt Damon Lowers Cameo Fee To $15 In Hopes Of Getting More Hits

6 / 13 Celebrities Discuss Their Most Difficult Acting Roles

7 / 13 Recording Academy Reminds Nominees You Can Crank Little Arm On Statue To Hear Supertramp's 'Breakfast In America'

8 / 13 Taylor Swift Forced To Perform Songs In Public Domain At Grammys After Losing Rights To Albums Again

9 / 13 Sighing Janitor Once Again Called In To Mop Up Puddle Of Megan Thee Stallion Pussy Juice

10 / 13 Zack Snyder Remains Optimistic New 'Justice League' Cut Will Be Complete By Time First Viewers Finally Reach Act 3

11 / 13 Warner Brothers Releases Extended Snyder-Cut 'Justice League' Poster