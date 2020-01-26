LOS ANGELES—Entering the stage of the Staples Center to raucous applause and a standing ovation, the Treble Clef was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award during the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night. “It is a great honor for me to be bestowing this award to one of the greatest living musical symbols of our era,” said presenter John Legend in a long, emotional speech, as a photo montage played in the background depicting the major moments in the Treble Clef’s career, which included collaborating with Louis Armstrong at the Cotton Club, The Beatles during their final rooftop concert, as well as Michael Jackson’s Thriller studio sessions. “This award is long overdue. From its contributions to Indian classical music, to Gregorian chant, to modern-day hip-hop, it’s difficult to overstate the seminal contributions the Treble Clef has made to our art form.” At press time, the Treble Clef began taking part in a special Grammy’s performance with Lil Nas X, Lana Del Rey, and Ed Sheeran.

