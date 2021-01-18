Vince Gilligan Reunites With Bryan Cranston For New Breakfast Bar

LOS ANGELES—Finally announcing the joint venture after months of speculation from fans, Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan reunited with series star Bryan Cranston Monday to produce a new breakfast bar. “Let’s see if we can capture lightning in a bottle for a second time with our frosted- oat brand,” said Gilligan, admitting that the duo had long been eyeing projects to collaborate on before settling on a nutritional supplement. “We both love fructose, glucose, and maltodextrin, so it was a no-brainer to develop a breakfast bar with a little twist. Of course we threw in a couple winking nods to Breaking Bad in the ingredients lis t. True fans of the series will appreciate it, but it won’t isolate newcomers.” At press time, Gilligan took to social media to tease a Giancarlo Esposito-inspired protein powder.

