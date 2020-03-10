America's Finest News Source.
Your Horoscopes — Week Of March 10, 2020

Horoscope

Pisces | Feb. 19 to March 20

You’ll once again fall for the oldest trick in the book this week, moments after picking up a copy of the King James Bible.

Aries | March 21 to April 19

Your body will soon go through a series of new and exciting changes, thanks in large part to the amazing reconstructive work of Dr. Howard Rosenthall.

Taurus | April 20 to May 20

Remember: It’s always a good idea to wait at least 30 minutes before going ahead and defecating in the pool.

Gemini | May 21 to June 20

Your big mouth will get you in a lot of trouble this week, though it’s actually your small jaw that’ll be to blame.

Cancer | June 21 to July 22

Life may seem like one big game to you, which explains the little plastic tokens, the six-sided dice, and your repeated utterances of “sorry!”

Leo | July 23 to Aug. 22

Due to adverse weather conditions and severe delays, your next stop this evening will no longer be “Party Town!”

Virgo | Aug. 23 to Sept. 22

Take the stars’ word for it: That guy Dave from work really has it coming.

Libra | Sept. 23 to Oct. 22

You’ll have a hard time controlling yourself this week, but then that’s what the serene-looking men in lab coats are here for.

Scorpio | Oct. 23 to Nov. 21

The otherworldly spirit of William Safire will visit you this evening and spend the next three hours correcting every grammatical mistake you’ve ever made.

Sagittarius | Nov. 22 to Dec. 21

Your insistence on having your father walk you down the aisle may seem odd to some, especially considering the two of you are only going grocery shopping.

Capricorn | Dec. 22 to Jan. 19

While teaching the lowland gorilla how to communicate is entirely possible, getting the self-obsessed primate to shut the hell up is a whole other story.

Aquarius | Jan. 20 to Feb. 18

Turns out it’s actually a grease fire, that pitcher is filled with gasoline, and all those firefighters are merely strippers.

