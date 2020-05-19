America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
Horoscopes

Your Horoscopes — Week Of May 19, 2020

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 20
Vol 56 Issue 20Horoscope

Aries | March 21 to April 19

For the third excruciating week in a row, you will find yourself powerless to prevent your day from perfectly mimicking the lyrics of “Stairway To Heaven.”

Taurus | April 20 to May 20

You may have great quantities of bravado, élan, and puissance, but there’s no way to be sure until you find out what those words mean.

Advertisement

Gemini | May 21 to June 20

You can’t help but feel that if there were something you could do to stop being such a wishy-washy, passive, indecisive loser, you would have done it by now.

Cancer | June 21 to July 22

Air and fire magicks are very strong in your sign right now, so it’s fortunate that you’re really into igniting your own flatulence.

Advertisement

Leo | July 23 to Aug. 22

You’ll find steady if undignified employment as the guy who stands right behind the crime boss and emphatically repeats the last words of all his sentences in a sneering voice.

Virgo | Aug. 23 to Sept. 22

You’ll fall short of funky expectations this week when you find yourself digging the scene and looking clean, but without any sort of gangster lean.

Advertisement

Libra | Sept. 23 to Oct. 22

The stars have no wisdom or portents to impart at this time, but thought it would be bad manners not to at least say hi.

Scorpio | Oct. 23 to Nov. 21

You’ve always wanted to be the one that people come to for wisdom and comfort, but you’ll have to settle for being the one that the stripper winds up talking to about her kids.

Advertisement

Sagittarius | Nov. 22 to Dec. 21

Sometimes there is just no way to say you’re sorry, but the rest of the time you should probably try just walking up to the person and saying “I’m sorry.”

Capricorn | Dec. 22 to Jan. 19

You try to be a decent person with a good perspective on life and a firm view of right and wrong, but you’ll soon find yourself ordering something called a half-caff skinny maple soy latte.

Advertisement

Aquarius | Jan. 20 to Feb. 18

You’ll be devastated by the news that you could have stopped a major tragedy in Nigeria if you had only answered their pleading emails in time.

Pisces | Feb. 19 to March 20

Your eyes will be a little too big for your stomach next week when a sudden hideous allergic reaction causes your eyes to swell up to six times their usual size.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Coworkers On Zoom Trapped In Infinite Loop Of Telling Each Other ‘Oh Sorry, No, Go Ahead’

Man Trying To Get Out Of Executioner Duty

So-Called Hero Puts Eggs At Bottom Of Grocery Bag

‘A Dash Of Soap Bubbles, 2 Pinches Of Sunshine, And Just A Drop Of Imagination’ Says Top Hat-Wearing Trump Pouring Ingredients Into Fizzing Concoction