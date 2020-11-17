America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
Horoscopes

Your Horoscopes — Week Of November 17, 2020

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 46
Vol 56 Issue 46Horoscope

Aries | March 21 to April 19

Unfortunately for your personal philosophy, it turns out the free market has yet to come up with a truly effective way to just go up to women and start talking to them.

Taurus | April 20 to May 20

At this very moment, hundreds of miles from where you are, some of the world’s greatest intellects are attempting to change the way you think about sugar-free chewing gum.

Advertisement

Gemini | May 21 to June 20

Your actions have not gone unnoticed. Prepare to receive a summons to appear before the House Subcommittee on Talking About Work While People Are Trying to Watch Football.

Cancer | June 21 to July 22

Efficiency is all well and good, but the FBI agents are right to point out that from now on, kidnap the kid before you send the ransom note.

Advertisement

Leo | July 23 to Aug. 22

You’ll undergo a crisis of conscience when you realize that, despite being a faithful American, you don’t really want to watch anything that’s on TV right now.

Virgo | Aug. 23 to Sept. 22

The good news is that traveling will be somewhat easier for you after next week, as you’ll never again need to complain about legroom or not having a decent view.

Advertisement

Libra | Sept. 23 to Oct. 22

The stars are happy to announce that starting next week you will pay your zodiac bill on time, if you know what’s good for you.

Scorpio | Oct. 23 to Nov. 21

The pretty lady’s boyfriend will actually be a lot more polite than he absolutely has to be when explaining to you that who dates her is not determined by an essay contest.

Advertisement

Sagittarius | Nov. 22 to Dec. 21

You’re not getting any younger, which means that a certain so-called “wizard” has a lot to explain concerning certain “reverse-aging potions.”

Capricorn | Dec. 22 to Jan. 19

It turns out that whomever you have to sleep with to get a drink around here, it’s not the bartenders, the owner, the waitresses, or the bouncer.

Advertisement

Aquarius | Jan. 20 to Feb. 18

You’ll continue to inspire those closest to you to try and move away as quickly and quietly as possible.

Pisces | Feb. 19 to March 20

Although your roommate thought it was crazy of you to buy all that plastic sheeting, you’ll come home to find it applied to the walls and floors soon enough.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

What Trump Hopes To Accomplish Before Leaving The White House

Pfizer Announces First Batch Of Coronavirus Vaccine Will Be Collector’s Edition Limited To 2,000 Doses

Boyfriend Announces Kneecap Apparently Worst Place To Get Shot

No Amount Of Training Could Have Prepared Cat For First Experience Seeing Mouse In Real Life